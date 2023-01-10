U.S. security adviser Sullivan to discuss Iran on upcoming visit to Israel

'We'll have the opportunity to engage deeply with the new Israeli government on the threat posed by Iran'

Iran's nuclear program will be on agenda during U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan's upcoming visit to Israel, where he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government.

Speaking to reporters while on a trip with President Joe Biden to Mexico City, Sullivan said dates of his visit to the Jewish state were still being worked out. Earlier on Monday, media reported that he is expected to arrive on January 19.

Sullivan noted that Israel and the U.S. “share the same fundamental objectives” when it comes to Iran.

"We'll have the opportunity to engage deeply with the new Israeli government on the threat posed by Iran," he said. "I'll be going to Israel and that will be a substantial topic of conversation when I go," he continued, adding that “we will work through any differences we have on tactics the same way that we have over the course of the past two years.”

Commenting on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the Iranian nuclear deal, formally referred to as JCPOA, Sullivan noted that Jerusalem had consistently criticized the deal, including former prime ministers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett. He also reiterated Washington's position that the halted agreement is not a "priority right now."

“We have also made clear that we continue to stand behind the commitment that we have made over successive administrations to ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding that diplomacy is the best way to do that “backed effectively” by the “necessary pressure to sharpen Iran's choices, including sanctions.”