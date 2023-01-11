Biden 'surprised' classified documents found, vows cooperation

'I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office,' says President Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he was "surprised" to learn that classified documents were found in a think-tank office he once used and that he was unaware of their contents.

"People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously," he told reporters after a summit in Mexico City during a conference with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

"I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office. But I don't know what's in the documents," Biden said. "We're cooperating fully with the review." He added that he hoped it would be completed soon.

Biden's attorneys discovered fewer than a dozen classified records inside the office at the think-tank. They informed the U.S. National Archives of their discovery, turned over the materials, and said they were cooperating with the Archives and the Justice Department.

"The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry,” Biden's special counsel Richard Sauber said on Monday.

The president periodically used the think-tank office space from mid-2017, after his term as vice president for Democratic President Barack Obama ended, until the start of his 2020 presidential campaign.

This comes authorities searched ex-president Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in August after he failed to respond to repeated requests for cooperation on retrieving documents taken from the White House after his 2020 election loss.

The FBI found thousands of government documents in the ex-president's Florida club, including more than 100 classified - and some marked top secret - documents. Subjects covered in the documents reportedly included sensitive intelligence on China, Iran and nuclear secrets.