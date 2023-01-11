All U.S. flights grounded due to glitch in national computer system - report

'Operations across the National Airspace System are affected'

All flights across the United States have been grounded on Wednesday due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) computer system, according to media reports.

The FAA told journalists that they are "working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM)."

NOTAM system is responsible for informing pilots of circumstances relating to the state of flying and is necessary for a plane to take-off.

"We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the FAA spokesperson said.

"We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," he added.

The White House said there is no sign of a cyberattack "at this point", adding that President Joe Biden has been briefed.

"The president has been briefed by the secretary of transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates," tweeted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Passengers who have been left stranded at airports across the globe took to social media to share their outrage about the flights cancellations. Many travelers missed their connection flights and demanded explanations from airlines.

One pilot told passengers the system was down since midnight, according to social media reports. Another admitted that it was the first such nationwide outage in his 29 years of flying.

Israel's flag air carrier El Al issued a statement saying that "all El Al flights landed and took off on time and without any change from the original schedule."

"El Al flights that are on their way to the USA are scheduled to land on time," the airline added.