Over 85% of Americans believe in antisemitic tropes, conspiracies - survey

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 'hold significantly more anti-Israel sentiment' than older respondents

The number of Americans who believe in antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories has doubled since 2019, according to a new survey published by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Thursday.

Over 85 percent of the respondents believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, compared to 61 percent in 2019, the poll revealed. About 20 percent of Americans believe in six or more tropes, rising from 11 percent in 2019, according to the survey. It is the highest level measured in decades.

Respondents were asked to rate as true or false 14 statements describing traditional anti-Jewish tropes, which referenced common anti-Jewish conspiracy theories. One of the most supported tropes was that Jews stick together (70 percent) and go out of their way to hire other Jews (53 percent). About 39 percent of the respondents also believed Jews were more loyal to Israel than the United States.

Israel-focused antisemitism is also on the rise, the New York-based advocacy group stated.

“Many Americans believe in Israel-oriented antisemitic positions – from 40 percent who at least slightly believe that Israel treats Palestinians like Nazis treated the Jews, to 18 percent who are uncomfortable spending time with a person who supports Israel,” the survey said.

It added that young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 “hold significantly more anti-Israel sentiment” than older respondents, with 21 percent and 11 percent agreeing with five or more anti-Israel statements, respectively. However, young adults are less likely to believe in anti-Jewish tropes - only 18 percent believe in six or more tropes compared to 20 percent among older respondents.

Earlier in December, the ADL reported a 68 percent increase in antisemitic incidents across the U.S. in 2022. They ranged from antisemitic propaganda and vandalism to physical attacks against visibly Jewish people.