Special counsel to probe Biden’s handling of classified documents

The White House pledged to cooperate with the probe

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to probe the storage of classified documents at President Joe Biden's home and former office.

Garland named Robert Hur, who served as the top federal prosecutor in Maryland under former president Donald Trump, to act as a prosecutor, who will determine whether classified documents from Biden's time as vice president had been improperly handled.

According to Garland, Hur will examine "whether any person or entity violated the law." The White House pledged to cooperate with the probe.

"We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake," White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement.

Biden and Trump now each face inquiries from special prosecutors, who are appointed to ensure a degree of independence from Justice Department leadership. However, legal experts argue that their cases are not similar because as a sitting president, Biden faces less legal risk than Trump.

The White House said Biden's attorneys found a small number of classified documents and turned them over after discovery, while Trump resisted doing so until an August FBI search of his Florida residence discovered about 100 classified documents. Biden also has broad latitude to declassify documents as a president.