More classified documents found at Biden’s home

Six classified documents were found at Biden's Delaware residence rather than one, as previously stated

Lawyers for U.S. President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged on Saturday.

It was the latest in a series of revelations about the apparently improper storage of papers dating from Biden's time as Barack Obama's vice president. Biden has said he had no intention of keeping any classified documents.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s residence. Biden's personal lawyers searching the garage at the home where the 80-year-old president often spends weekends found a document marked classified in the garage itself. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

The apparent mishandling of classified documents and official records from the Obama administration is under investigation by a former U.S. attorney, Robert Hur, who was appointed as a special counsel on Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages,” Sauber said. “The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them.”