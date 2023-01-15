New storms hitting California as it faces already 'disastrous' floods

President Joe Biden approves emergency declaration for California due to winter storms

The latest in a damaging succession of storm systems blew into California on Saturday, bringing heavy flooding to already waterlogged regions and threatening snowfalls of up to six feet in areas.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for the state due to the winter storms that have pounded the Golden State since December 26, leaving at least 19 dead from storm-related causes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1614494808730660866 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state efforts, the White House said in a statement. The federal aid is available to the affected counties of Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz.

The latest system was expected to bring "heavy lower-elevation rain, significant mountain snow, and strong winds," with "another surge of Pacific moisture" expected Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

It predicted "disastrous flooding" across the lower Salinas River valley, an important agricultural region south of San Francisco Bay.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP In an aerial view, a home is seen submerged in floodwater as the Salinas River begins to overflow its banks on January 13, 2023 in Salinas, California.

Governor Gavin Newsom warned Californians that they were not in the clear yet: "We're not done," he said Saturday after visiting residents impacted by the storms.

Urging residents to remain vigilant, he said Californians should continue to exercise "common sense over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours."

Nearly 26 million Californians remained under a flood watch Saturday evening, according to the NWS, with tens of thousands ordered to evacuate.

The storms of recent weeks were originally welcomed -- coming after years of drought -- but by now have brought "disastrous" flooding, officials say.

There were approximately 20,000 homes without power, according to poweroutage.us.