Iran 'killed opportunity' to revive nuclear deal - Blinken

'There was an opportunity on the table that they rejected, an opportunity that was approved by all who were involved'

Iranians “killed the opportunity” to revive the nuclear agreement months ago, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Blinken said that Tehran has rejected the deal proposal offered by the world powers last August.

“With regard to the JCPOA, the Iranians killed the opportunity to come back to that agreement swiftly many months ago. There was an opportunity on the table that they rejected, an opportunity that was approved by all who were involved – the Europeans, the United States, Russia and China even at the time,” he said, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal by its official name - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Blinken reiterated that the JCPOA has not been on Washington’s agenda as a “practical matter for many months now.”

“It’s not our focus. We’re focused on what’s happening in Iran. We’re focused on what Iran is doing in terms of the provision of weapons to Russia to use against innocent people and the entire energy grid in Ukraine,” he stressed.

Blinken also noted “China’s growing assertiveness on the world stage,” saying it “poses a systematic challenge to many of our values and interests.” His statements came ahead of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday in Zurich. It is her first face-to-face meeting with a top Chinese official.

"Amid a complicated global economic outlook, there is a pressing need for the two largest economies in the world to closely communicate on global macroeconomics and financial conditions," Yellen said at the start of the meeting.

SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (R) and Chinese vice-premier Liu He ahead of their meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, on January 18, 2023.

A U.S. official confirmed Tuesday that Blinken will visit Beijing in early February. He will be the first U.S. State Secretary to visit China since October 2018.