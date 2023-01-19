Alec Baldwin facing manslaughter over fatal shooting on movie set

The film's armorer, who was responsible for the weapon that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins, will also be charged

American actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting with a prop gun of a cinematographer on the set of the movie "Rust," a prosecutor said Thursday.

The film's armorer, who was responsible for the weapon that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins, will also be charged, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for the Western film when the shooting happened at a ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021.

After the incident in which the director Joel Souza was also wounded, Baldwin apologized for the “tragic accident.”

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation,” he tweeted.

Santa Fe sheriff spokesman Juan Rios said that Baldwin came in voluntarily and "provided statements and answered their questions."