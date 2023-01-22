U.S. Justice Dept search finds more classified items in Biden home

The Justice Department coordinated the investigation with Biden's lawyers ahead of time, and the president's personal and White House lawyers were present

The United States Justice Department found six more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's home in Delaware, a lawyer for the president said Saturday night.

Some of the materials were dated from Biden's Senate tenure, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer, Reuters reported. Others were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration.

The search lasted over 12 hours, with the Justice Department also taking notes that Biden personally hand-wrote while vice president.

According to Bauer, Biden offered access "to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material."

However, neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search. The Justice Department coordinated the investigation with Biden's lawyers ahead of time, and the president's personal and White House lawyers were present.

Biden's attorneys discovered fewer than a dozen classified records inside the office of a think-tank he once used after ending his tenure as vice president and his private residence. Bauer did not make clear in his statement where in the Wilmington home the documents were found. The previously discovered classified documents were found in the home's garage and nearby storage space, according to Reuters.

Federal investigators are seemingly moving swiftly with the probe into the classified documents found in the president's possession. Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to probe the matter - Robert Hur.