A mass shooting took place in a dance studio in Monterey Park, California late on Saturday, with initial reports stating that some ten people were wounded and at least ten dead.

Police said Sunday afternoon that their SWAT force surrounded a white van in a standoff with a suspect, finding a dead body inside that they presumed was the shooter, although this remains to be confirmed.

Sergeant Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said early Sunday, hours after the initial incident.

The first responders stated that all victims were transported to hospitals in the area. According to local reports, the suspect has not yet been taken into custody. Additionally, the motive for the incident is not immediately clear.

The Los Angeles Times reported the shooting took place sometime after 10 p.m. around the location of a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year. American freelance news organization RMG News reported it happened around 10:30 p.m.

Saturday afternoon was the start of the two-day Monetary Park Lunar New Year Festival, one of the largest in the region. Earlier in the day, those in the region were enjoying the festivities in the town located some seven miles from downtown Los Angeles. The festival itself ran from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

One resident said she believed the shooting took place after the festival ended for the day, according to Los Angeles news site. BNO News reported that two witnesses said they heard gunfire, but initially assumed it was fireworks to mark the Lunar New Year.