Suspect in California mass shooting commits suicide - police

Manhunt for mass shooting suspect ends as gunman turns gun on himself

The shooter in Saturday’s massacre in Monterey Park, California is dead from suicide, according to police statements on Sunday.

Police found a man later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran in a van at a shopping mall in Torrance, less than 30 miles from the shooting that left ten dead and ten wounded in the Los Angeles suburb.

"The suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

A massive manhunt for the shooter began late Saturday, on the Lunar New Year, as he opened fire in a ballroom dance club. His motives are unclear. Officers tracked the van, and as they approached, heard a gunshot from within. Police said they found evidence tying him to the shooting, as well as another one in nearby Alhambra, shortly after the original incident.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Luna added. “Sheriff's homicide detectives are working around the clock gathering additional information and working on determining the motive behind this extremely tragic event.”

All the victims appeared to be above the age of 50, Luna said.

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered flags at half-mast “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence” the White House said in a statement.