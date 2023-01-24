Biden urges assault weapons ban after second mass shooting in California

At least seven people were killed in two different shootings in California

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged an assault weapons ban after mass shootings in California in less than 48 hours, according to the White House.

Biden called for Congress to act "quickly."

"We know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action. I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," he said in a statement.

At least seven people were killed in two different shootings in Half Moon Bay, less than 30 miles south of San Francisco, California.

“Suspect is in custody,” the San Mateo County police said. ”There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617686634245533697 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Two farms were targeted, Mountain Mushroom Farm and the Rice Tucking-Soil Farm nearby.

The shooter was identified as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident

The attacks come as the death toll from a shooting over the weekend in a suburb of Los Angeles, California, rose to 11. The suspect in the Monterey Park attack was identified as Huu Can Tran who Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said fired 42 rounds in the Saturday night attack as revelers gathered at a dance studio for the Chinese Lunar New Year.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the Half Moon Bay attacks another "tragedy," tweeting "At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."

Saturday night's shooting in Monterey Park was the worst mass shooting in the United States since 19 children and two adults were gunned down at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.