Classified docs found at home of former U.S. vice president Mike Pence

He allegedly took them 'inadvertently'

Classified documents were discovered at former U.S. vice president Mike Pence's Indiana residence last week, Pence's attorney said.

Arrangements have been made to deliver these boxes to the National Archives on Monday.

The files in question, handed over to the FBI, "appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified marks that were inadvertently packed away in boxes and transported to the former vice president's personal home when he left office," said Pence's lawyer in a letter to the National Archives seen by the Associated Press.

A total of four boxes containing copies of administrative documents - two in which "a small number" of papers bearing classified marks were found, and two containing "courtesy copies of vice-presidential papers" - were discovered after this letter. According to the former vice president's lawyer, Pence was "unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence" until a search conducted last week, and "stands ready to cooperate fully with any appropriate investigation."

In an interview this month on Fox Business, Pence described the "very formal process" his office uses to handle classified information, as well as the steps taken by his attorneys to ensure he has taken away none. "Before leaving the White House, the lawyers on my team went through all the documents in the White House and in our offices to ensure that all those that were to be entrusted to the National Archives, including classified documents, would be returned to them. So, we went through a very rigorous process in that regard," Pence said.

The incident comes as similarly classified documents were found in August at the Florida home of former U.S. president Donald Trump, and more recently in former offices occupied by current U.S. President Joe Biden when he was a senator and then vice president under Barack Obama. Both are currently under investigation.

The discovery of classified documents at the home of Pence, former vice president under Trump, could support the arguments of Trump and Biden, who seek to downplay the importance of these incidents.