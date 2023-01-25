Twitter: Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes suspended one day after reinstated

Upon his return to Twitter on Tuesday, Fuentes posted a gif of West's 2024 presidential bid logo that morphed into a sign reading 'DEFCON 3'

Just one day after Twitter reinstated the account of Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, the host of "America First" had his account suspended again on Wednesday.

Fuentes gained prominence upon attending the infamous 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville and was permanently suspended from Twitter in July 2021. Then, in November, he was seen with Kanye West attending a dinner with Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago home - shortly after West went on an antisemitic tirade that also got him suspended from Twitter.

Upon his return to Twitter on Tuesday, Fuentes posted a gif of West's 2024 presidential bid logo - which the far-right influencer is apparently managing - that morphed into a sign reading "DEFCON 3." This is an apparent reference to West's tweet where he vowed to go "death con 3 on Jewish people," - which led to his ban.

Fuentes then posted a tweet referring to the "Globalist American Empire," a known dog whistle among white supremacists that refers to Jewish people. His tweets did not appear in searches, but his account - with 150,000 followers - was visible to those who searched for it. But, on Wednesday, his account was once again suspended.

Screenshot / i24NEWS A screenshot of Nick Fuentes's Twitter account, suspended again, January 25, 2023.

This comes amid the restoration of other permanently suspended Twitter accounts, including that of former president Trump. Twitter's new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move days after the former U.S. president announced another White House bid.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted shortly after the 24-hour Twitter poll on his account ended. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he added, repeating a Latin adage he frequently uses, meaning "The voice of the people is the voice of God."