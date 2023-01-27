Masih Alinejad is known for her criticism of Iran's clerical regime, including its requirement that women veil themselves

The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it charged three people who were arrested for their alleged involvement in an Iran-backed plot to assassinate dissident Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.

Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov, and Khalid Mehdiyev – all members of an eastern European organized crime group with ties to the Islamic Republic – were charged with murder-for-hire and money laundering for their role in the thwarted plot, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The victim publicized [the] Iranian government’s human rights abuses, discriminatory treatment of women, suppression of democratic participation, and expression and use of arbitrary imprisonment, torture, and execution,” Garland said.

He did not name the alleged victim, but Mehdiyev was arrested last year in New York for loitering with a rifle outside the home of Alinejad.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1619011239308566529 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Mehdiyev had been tasked by leaders of the gang, Amirov and Omarov, according to Garland. Amirov was arrested in the United States on Thursday, and Omarov was detained early this month in the Czech Republic and is now in U.S. custody.

In 2021, U.S. prosecutors charged four Iranians alleged to be intelligence operatives for Tehran with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist and activist. While the target of the plot was not named, Reuters confirmed she was Alinejad.

"These charges arise out of an ongoing investigation into the government of Iran's efforts to assassinate on U.S. soil a journalist, author, and human rights activist who is a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin," said Garland.

Alinejad is known for her criticism of Iran's clerical regime, particularly its requirement that women veil themselves.