U.S. President stressed the 'ironclad U.S. commitment to Israel’s security'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday night spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to condemn a “horrific terror attack” in Jerusalem that left seven people murdered.

A 21-year-old Palestinian terrorist opened fire near a synagogue in east Jerusalem in what became the deadliest terrorist attack in years.

“The president made clear that this was an attack against the civilized world,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden offered support to Israel’s government and the people of the Jewish state, stressing the “ironclad U.S. commitment to Israel’s security.”

The world was shocked by the Friday terrorist attack with leaders sending their condolences and statements of support for Israel.