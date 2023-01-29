U.S.: Memphis disbands police unit after fatal beating

The SCORPION unit, an acronym short for the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in our Neighborhoods, was formed in October 2021

The police unit that included the five Memphis officers charged with the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols was disbanded on Saturday amid protests across the United States.

The SCORPION unit was permanently deactivated, according to the police department, after the police chief spoke with members of Nichols' family, community leaders and other officers. Additionally, a police spokesperson confirmed all five officers were unit members.

Video recordings from police body-worn cameras and a camera mounted on a utility pole showed officers kicking, punching and striking 29-year-old Nichols, who was repeatedly screaming for his mother. Nichols was hospitalized and died of his injuries three days later.

The five officers involved in the beating, all black, were dismissed from the department. All five were charged on Thursday with murder, assault, kidnapping and other charges. The initial traffic stop was for reckless driving, though the police chief has said the cause for the stop had not been substantiated.

Scattered protests broke out in Memphis - where marchers briefly blocked an interstate highway - and elsewhere across the United States. In Memphis, protesters chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" angrily catcalled a police car monitoring the march, with several making obscene gestures. Some cheered when they learned of the disbandment of SCORPION.

The SCORPION unit, an acronym short for the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in our Neighborhoods, was formed in October 2021 to concentrate on crime hot spots. Critics of the police and such units say that specialized teams can be prone to using abusive tactics.