Haley will be the first Republican contender to challenge Donald Trump's nomination

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is expected to announce on February 15 that she will seek the Republican party nomination for the 2024 presidential bid, media reported on Tuesday.

According to an unnamed source familiar with the plans, Haley’s supporters on Wednesday will receive an email with an invitation to an event in Charleston, South Carolina, where she will announce the launch of her campaign.

The 51-year-old politician will become the first Republican contender to challenge her former boss, Donald Trump, who announced his presidential bid earlier in November. After serving as South Carolina’s governor for six years, Haley took the post of ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration. She, however, left office in 2018 sparking speculations that she could run against Trump in 2020, which hasn't happened.

In 2021, Haley said that she wouldn’t run against Trump. However, in an interview with Fox News earlier this month, she hinted on changing her mind.

“It’s bigger than one person. And when you’re looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change. I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.,” Haley said.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump told reporters after a rally in South Carolina that Haley has recently called him and asked his opinion on her nomination.

“She said she would never run against me because I was the greatest president, but people change their opinions, and they change what’s in their hearts,” Trump said, adding that he wouldn't stop her.

“So I said, if your heart wants to do it, you have to go do it.”