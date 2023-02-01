Biden's lawyer says the search was 'planned' and had the U.S. leader's 'full support and cooperation'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched U.S. President Joe Biden's home in Delaware as part of an investigation into classified documents, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, assured that the search was preplanned and consensual, and was not a search warrant that the FBI was executing.

"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ (Department of Justice) is conducting a planned search of his home," Bauer said in a statement. "Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate."

"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search," he added.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File The access road to U.S. President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, the United States.

Last month, classified documents from Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered in an office used before his last campaign.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said at the time that the White House was cooperating with the National Archives over “what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings.”

Biden’s lawyers discovered the documents in a “locked closet” on November 2, 2022, as they were vacating an old office used by the president's former institute in Philadelphia. Biden operated from the office from 2017 until he began his 2020 presidential campaign. The National Archives took the documents the morning after they were found, Sauber said.

Later in January, the United States Justice Department found six more classified documents during a search of Biden's Delaware home. Some of the materials were dated from Biden's Senate tenure, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009.

The apparent mishandling of classified documents and official records from the Obama administration is under investigation by a former U.S. attorney, Robert Hur, who was appointed as a special counsel on Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland.