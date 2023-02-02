U.S. lawmakers oust Ilhan Omar from House panel over criticism of Israel

Omar has made several comments critical of Israel since 2012 that were condemned by all sides

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to oust controversial Democrat Ilhan Omar from a powerful committee, citing her history of criticizing Israel and in a move seen by her party chiefs as revenge for their previous removal of far-right Republicans.

Former Somali refugee Omar, the third Democrat to be stripped of committee assignments by Republicans this year, has made several comments critical of Israel since 2012 that were condemned by all sides as antisemitic.

“I am a Muslim, I’m an immigrant and, interestingly, I’m from Africa,” the 40-year-old said in a defiant speech ahead of her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. “Is anyone surprised that I’m being targeted? Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy?”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1621194119879053317 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The vote came after Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, kept a campaign promise to deny seats on the prestigious Intelligence Committee to Adam Schiff, the panel's last Democratic chairman, and Eric Swalwell.

McCarthy has argued that Democrats created a "new standard" when they were in control by ousting Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from committees after they promoted violence against political opponents.

Omar, one of two Muslim women in Congress, apologized in 2019 for suggesting Republican support of Israel was fueled by donations from a pro-Israeli lobby group.

"Today’s vote is not a reflection of Representative Omar, but on the rank hypocrisy of Republican leadership, which has used its power to exact revenge on their political opponents and, in the case of Omar, punish a Member to satisfy the extreme MAGA wing of their party," said Representative Gregory Meeks, a fellow Democrat.

Democrats, who were then in power in the House, initially mulled supporting a resolution to admonish her, but settled on text condemning antisemitism that didn't mention her by name.

"Not only does Representative Omar not deserve to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as the only Africa-born and Muslim Member on the Committee, her perspective and insight makes her an invaluable asset to the Committee's important work," Meeks said.