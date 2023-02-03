U.S. monitoring suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

'Clearly the intent of this balloon is for surveillance,' said a defense official

Washington is tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over northern U.S. states, according to the Pentagon Thursday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other top military officials considered shooting it down while over Montana, at U.S. President Joe Biden’s request, but decided to monitor it instead. The balloon entered U.S. airspace two days ago, and was known to U.S. intelligence before it did, according to defense officials.

The apparent espionage comes after a year of escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, most recently focused on Taiwan.

“Clearly the intent of this balloon is for surveillance,” a defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that “the current flight path does carry it over a number of sensitive sites.”

This comes as U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken plans to travel to China over the weekend in an attempt to ease tensions between the powers.

Despite saber-rattling in the South China Sea over Taiwan, both sides have stated their goal is to avoid conflict. In November, Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia.