Speaking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Biden reiterates Washington’s 'strong support for a two-state solution'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday reaffirmed his support for maintaining the legal "status quo" of Jerusalem's Temple Mount compound in a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II.

Biden, the king, and Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah met at the White House where they had a private lunch. According to an official statement, the U.S. leader "reaffirmed the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan."

Speaking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Biden reiterated Washington’s "strong support for a two-state solution." He also thanked King Abdullah "for his close partnership and the role he and Jordan play as a force for stability in the Middle East."

Referring to tensions around the Temple Mount ignited by the recent visit to the holy site of Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Biden underlined "the critical need to preserve the historic status quo." He also emphasized Jordan's "crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem," the White House statement added.

The two leaders also spoke on the phone with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani "to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Iraq."

Biden and Sudani stressed their commitment to preventing the Islamic State extremist group from threatening “the Iraqi people or regional and international security." King Abdullah in turn "stressed Jordan's support for Iraq, including through joint strategic infrastructure projects."