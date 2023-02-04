'Arctic intrusion': dangerous cold envelops American Northeast

Atop Mount Washington, the wind-chill factor reached minus 78 degrees Celsius

A powerful arctic blast swept into the U.S. and Canadian Northeast over the weekend, threatening to push temperatures to record lows in many spots.

“This is just kind of an Arctic intrusion,” Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, told AP. “Sometimes in the winter the jetsream dips and the Arctic oscillation allows the cold air to come into our area for a day or two.”

Atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire state, the wind-chill factor reached minus 78 degrees Celsius (minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. That broke the previous low recorded there of minus 74 C, the Weather Channel said.

At almost 6,300 feet (1,920 meters), Mount Washington is the highest peak in northeast America and is known for having some of the world's worst weather. Temperatures of minus 43 C and wind gusts of over 110 miles per hour (177 kmh) combined for the historic low.

The NWS office in Caribou, Maine, said a wind chill of minus 51 Celsius was recorded in the small town of Frenchville, just south of the border with Canada. "This is an epic, generational arctic outbreak," the office had warned in an advisory ahead of the front.

Boston and Worcester, the two largest cities in the New England region, were among the school districts closed on Friday over concerns about the risk of hypothermia and frostbite as children waited for buses or walked to school.