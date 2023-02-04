The drone became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing

The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters in the Atlantic Ocean to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet and was estimated to be about the size of three school buses.

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters earlier Saturday that “we’re going to take care of it,” when asked about the balloon. The Federal Aviation Administration and Coast Guard worked to clear the airspace and water below the balloon as it reached the ocean. The footage, posted on social media, showed two vapor trails heading towards the balloon before a small plume of smoke erupted from above it.

The balloon first entered a U.S. identification zone on January 28, entered Canadian airspace three days later, and then re-entered U.S. airspace on January 31, a U.S. defense official said. Military leaders earlier this week had recommended against shooting down the balloon when it was over Montana due to the risk of falling debris, officials said.

Despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research satellite that blew off course, U.S. officials described it as a surveillance satellite, or “spy balloon.” A major diplomatic incident, it triggered the cancelation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's high-stakes diplomatic trip to China.