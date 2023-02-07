Russia demands U.S. embassy stop interfering in its 'internal affairs'

Moscow threatens to expel American diplomats 'regardless of their positions'

A note demanding an end to interference in Russia's internal affairs was handed over to the U.S. embassy in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russian state media cited an unnamed diplomatic source in saying that Moscow was threatening that "American diplomats involved in this would be expelled, regardless of their positions."

"On February 7 this year, an official note was handed over to the U.S. embassy in Moscow demanding to stop actions incompatible with the status of the diplomatic mission, which constitutes interference in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation," the source told TASS news agency.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry states that, despite repeated warnings contained, in particular, in the note of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated December 9, 2022, the American diplomatic mission continues malicious activity in the information space, allowing itself inappropriate statements about the leadership of the host country, as well as spreading fakes about Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which is a criminal offense," he added.

According to the source, American diplomats were warned against recruiting "agents of influence" with the aim of sowing discord in Russian society and “inciting anti-state speeches."

The new U.S. Ambassador to Moscow, Lynn Tracy, was received at Russia's Foreign Ministry on January 30 to present her credentials. Last March, Russia expelled American diplomats in response to a U.S. move ousting Russian staff at the United Nations over the Ukraine invasion.