The notion that Jews are 'not into money' is 'f-ing stupid,' Joe Rogan says

'That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza'

Doubting the ancient idea that Jews are inordinately fond of money is “ridiculous," according to podcast megastar Joe Rogan.

The blunt-spoken comedian and broadcaster fired off his latest snippet of questionable wisdom on a recent episode of his chart-topping show The Joe Rogan Experience. The topic came up in a discussion of the controversy surrounding Ilhan Omar, a far-left US lawmaker who drew outrage several years ago by suggesting that US support for Israel was down to money.

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” she tweeted in 2019, provoking accusations that she mobilized an anti-Semitic trope about the Jews' financial clout. She eventually apologized for the language, saying she did not fully comprehend the weight of the "Jews and money" canard. In the long term, though, hostility to Israel cost Omar her a position on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rogan, meanwhile, ignored the lawmaker's apology and defended the controversial tweet.

“She’s talking about money,” he said. “It’s not an anti-Semitic statement, I don’t think that is. Benjamins are money. You know, the idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s f-ing stupid. It’s f-ing stupid.”

Last year, the Spotify platform faced backlash after signing Rogan to a $100 million multi-year deal, due to the podcaster's copious use of racial slurs and promotion of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories regarding the efficacity of Covid vaccines.