U.S. may target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon

Washington is sure that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon had 'direct contact' with the People's Liberation Army

A senior United States State Department official on Thursday said that the country is exploring taking action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week.

According to the official statement, Washington is sure that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon that was shot down by American forces last weekend off the coast of the United States had "direct contact" with the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre echoed the notion that Washington would look at taking action, but the U.S. government has not specified what measures are under consideration. Jean-Pierre said that the United States would also examine broader initiatives to "expose and address" China's more extensive surveillance practices that endanger friends and partners as well as U.S. national security.

Chase DOAK / AFP A suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana, United States.

The FBI, in charge of analyzing the retrieved balloon remnants, informed reporters at a briefing that it had only amassed a small amount of physical evidence and did not yet have enough data to gauge its effectiveness.

"It's very early for us in this process, and the evidence that has been recovered and brought to the FBI is extremely limited," a bureau official said, according to Reuters. FBI officials said they still did not have access to the majority of the balloon's "payload," where most of the onboard electronics were likely carried, and that much of it remains underwater.