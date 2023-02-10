New Miss Texas facing backlash for alleged antisemitic comments

Allison Drake, 26, became the new Miss Texas USA after the previous winner, R'Bonney Gabriel, won the Miss Universe title in January

The newly crowned Miss Texas USA has received criticism for a reported antisemitic remark made shortly after receiving the title.

Allison Drake, 26, became the new Miss Texas USA after the previous winner, R'Bonney Gabriel, won the Miss Universe title in January, which left the position vacant. The organization has stated that the runner-up declined the title, making Allison the next in line.

The comment was shared on Instagram by a fellow pageant contestant and was brought to the public's attention by digital influencer and Jewish activist Lizzy Savetsky. Drake's comment read: "read: '@alliejdrake gives me the best compliment. 'You look like Anne Frank coming out of the Holocaust,' Lmaooo. Proud of you.'"

Savetsky shared a video on social media condemning the comment, calling it an "irresponsible use of a public platform." In the video, Savetsky stated that as a former pageant participant, she understands the responsibility that comes with the title and that being a role model requires being "cautious and calculated with the messages" one puts out.

The comment has prompted some activists to question why the organization has not taken action or addressed the issue, causing further concern among the public. The Miss Texas USA organization responded to the issue by saying they were aware of the remark but don't think Drake made it.

“The Miss Texas USA organization and Miss Universe Organization are aware of an anti-Semitic comment that was posted on social media in July 2022, alleging that it was made by Allison Drake,” a statement by the organization read. “Per sworn affidavit, this comment was not made by our current Miss Texas USA, Allison Drake. The Miss Texas USA organization denounces and condemns anti-Semitism, racism, bigotry, and all forms of discrimination.”