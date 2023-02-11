U.S. shoots down car-sized unidentified object flying above Alaska

The latest object was far smaller than the Chinese balloon, but the Pentagon and the White House declined to provide further details

Less than a week after the military knocked down a Chinese balloon that had flown across the United States, a U.S. F-22 fighter jet on Friday shot down an unidentified object flying high over Alaska, according to American officials.

According to American Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon's top spokesman, a Sidewinder missile brought down the most recent object, which was about the size of a compact car. White House spokesman John Kirby stated: "We don't know who owns this object" and "It's unclear where it started its flight."

The White House announced that President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown. The latest object was far smaller than the Chinese balloon, but the Pentagon and the White House declined to provide further details.

After a week-long flight across the United States and some of Canada, the Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by another American F-22 fighter plane on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina, according to the American authorities. According to the Chinese government, it was a civilian research vessel.

Chase DOAK / AFP A suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana, United States.

The president received criticism from several lawmakers for not shooting down the Chinese balloon sooner. Out of concern for injuries from falling debris, the U.S. military had advised waiting until it was over the ocean.

Even after a day of observation, U.S. officials refrained from speculating about the nature of the object. This raised concerns about what kind of object could be challenging to detect by seasoned U.S. pilots and intelligence officials.