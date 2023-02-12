U.S. jet shoots down new mystery 'object' over Canada

The object shot down in the Yukon was a 'small, cylindrical' shape, said Canada's defense minister Anita Anand

After the dramatic downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago, a U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday.

This was the second such event in just two days, and according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was taken down by a joint U.S.-Canada military operation.

A U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object after Canadian and American aircraft were dispatched, Trudeau tweeted on Saturday. Trudeau said Canadian forces in the Yukon "will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object."

The object shot down in the Yukon was a "small, cylindrical" shape, said Canada's defense minister Anita Anand. “The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had unlawfully entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight," Anand told reporters, according to AFP.

According to the United States Northern Command, shortly after the object was shot down at 3:41 pm local time, aviation officials closed down a portion of the airspace over Montana in the northwest United States after spotting a "radar anomaly." In a sign of jitters over possible intrusions, Northern Command said U.S. fighter jets took to the skies but "did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits." Skies were then reopened to commercial air traffic.