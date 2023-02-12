US warplanes down another 'object,' this time over Michigan's Lake Huron

This is the third such downing in as many days

U.S. officials said an “unidentified object” was shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron in the northeastern state of Michigan, after earlier downings in Alaska and Canada.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624864799036252167 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted that “the object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard.” A U.S. official confirmed the shootdown. Another Michigan lawmaker, Representative Jack Bergman, said the US military "decommissioned" an object over the lake.