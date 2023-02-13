United States tells Americans to leave Russia immediately

'Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment'

The United States told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the increased risk of arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies, the U.S. embassy in Russia said on Monday.

The warning comes amid the ongoing war in Ukraine that sparked tensions between Moscow and Washington, which supports Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion.

"U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions. Do not travel to Russia."

Washington has repeatedly asked Americans to leave Russia. The last public warning was issued in September after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization.

"Russian authorities arbitrarily enforce local laws against U.S. citizen religious workers and have opened questionable criminal investigations against U.S. citizens engaged in religious activity," the U.S. embassy noted. "Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence."

The latest criminal case against a U.S. citizen was open in Russia in January on suspicion of espionage. Last week, a note demanding an end "to interference in Russia's internal affairs" was handed over to the U.S. embassy.