Nearly 90% of American Jews think antisemitism is a problem in U.S. - survey

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) published its State of Antisemitism in America 2022 survey of American Jews, with nearly 90 percent of respondents believing that antisemitism is a problem in the United States.

Some 43 percent believe antisemitism is "a very serious problem," and 46 percent think it's "somewhat of a problem." Only 2 percent of those who responded believe it's "not a problem at all." Additionally, the Jewish community was asked about the state of antisemitism in the United States in the past five years. Over 80 percent of respondents believed that antisemitism has increased, with 43 percent saying it has increased "a lot" and 39 percent saying it has only increased "somewhat."

More than half of respondents said they had seen antisemitic content online or on social media more than once. In total, 69 percent of Jewish adults were the target of antisemitism online or have seen it online at least once in the past 12 months. Additionally, 85 percent of younger American Jews were the target of antisemitism online or have seen it online at least once in the past 12 months.

Of the Jewish people who said they saw antisemitic content online, 45 percent of respondents said they found or were the target of antisemitic remarks on Twitter and 43 percent on Facebook. Of those who reported it, nearly 40 percent said the platform did not respond at all.