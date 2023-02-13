Washington denies flying 'more than 10' spy balloons over China since 2022

'It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the United States'

China on Monday accused the United States of flying high-altitude balloons over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022, drawing swift denial from Washington.

The accusation widened a dispute between Beijing and Washington that began last week after the U.S. military shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon, prompting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to China designed to ease tensions.

“Since last year, the U.S.’s high-altitude balloons have undergone more than 10 illegal flights into Chinese airspace without the approval of the relevant Chinese departments,” said China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, without specifying whether the balloons were military or for espionage purposes.

The White House denied the accusation, which National Security spokeswoman Adrienne Watson dismissed as damage control by Beijing.

"It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection… that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the United States and over 40 countries across five continents," Watson said.

Earlier, National Security spokesman John Kirby also said the allegation was “just absolutely not true. We are not flying balloons over China."

Beijing’s assertion came after the U.S. shot down what it called a Chinese surveillance balloon off its eastern coast after it drifted across the country for days. China said the balloon was a civilian research craft that blew off course and said Washington of overreacting.

In recent days, the U.S. military has shot down three other flying objects over the United States, the Pentagon said. Wang said he had no information on the latest such objects.