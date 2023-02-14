US: At least 3 dead in shooting at Michigan university, 5 wounded

Mass shootings in school and universities are alarmingly common as part of a broader pattern of gun violence in the US

Three people were killed and five others wounded Monday when a gunman opened fire on a university campus in the United States, before fleeing the scene, local police said. The suspect opened fire inside a building at Michigan State University shortly after 8 p.m. local time, a police spokesperson said.

The gunman then moved on foot to a nearby building where more shots were fired. Police released a photo of the suspect, a short Black man, wearing red shoes, a denim jacket and a baseball cap.

"There are three confirmed fatalities," Michigan State University police said in a statement on Twitter. "This is in addition to the five victims who have been transported to the hospital." A hospital spokesperson was quoted as saying that he had no information on the conditions of five injured people.

MSU is a major public institution of higher education whose East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students. University police said Monday night that all classes and campus activities would be canceled for the next 48 hours.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was briefed on the shooting and said police were working to secure the area.

"Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight," she wrote on Twitter, referring to the university's athletic logo.

