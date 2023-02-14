She is the first Republican candidate to challenge former U.S. president Donald Trump

Former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced 2024 presidential run on Tuesday.

She is the first Republican candidate to challenge former U.S. president Donald Trump, who announced his bid last November. Haley released a video on social media announcing the launch of her campaign.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," the 51-year-old politician said.

Haley underlined that being a daughter of Indian immigrants she was always reminded by her parents how blessed they were to live in the U.S. She also slammed Joe Biden's administration and proposed a "new generation" of leadership in Washington.

"It's time for a new generation of leadership - to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose," Haley said in a video statements.

Earlier this month, reports emerged saying Haley would announce her presidential bid on February 15. Trump previously claimed that Haley called him and asked his opinion on her nomination.