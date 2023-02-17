Trump election meddling probe witness may have lied under oath, says grand jury

Close Trump loyalists like attorney Rudy Giuliani and Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham were among the 75 witnesses who provided sworn testimony

During a grand jury investigation into former president Donald Trump's attempts to reverse his Georgia 2020 election loss, several witnesses may have lied under oath, according to excerpts from the panel's conclusions revealed on Thursday.

Despite Trump's bogus assertions that the election was rigged against him, the special grand jury also concluded that there was no widespread election fraud and gave recommendations to prosecutors on potential indictments for election meddling, the document revealed. However, according to a judge's order, those charging suggestions and most of the report are being kept under seal, leaving open the possibility that Trump or anybody else could someday be charged.

The excerpts released on Thursday - just five pages in all - did not name any specific witnesses or accuse any individuals of crimes.

ALON SKUY / AFP Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida

According to his attorneys, Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, was neither called as a witness nor made an appearance before the grand jury. Close Trump loyalists like attorney Rudy Giuliani and Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, as well as senior Georgia officials like Republican Governor Brian Kemp, were among the 75 witnesses who provided sworn testimony.

"A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it," the report said, adding that prosecutors should consider appropriate charges.

When asked about the report's reference to possible perjury, Graham told Reuters, "I'll leave that up to them to figure it out. I'm confident of what I said."

"The long-awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump's name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong," Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesperson, said in a statement.