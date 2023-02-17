East Palestine trainwreck: Ohio locals concerned about leaked toxins

To avert an explosion, the railroad conducted a controlled release of the chemicals, which discharged toxic and potentially deadly fumes

In the midwest U.S. state of Ohio, locals in the town of East Palestine were concerned for their health after the derailment of a freight train carrying several potentially dangerous chemicals earlier this month.

The accident has caused residents to fear that the toxic chemicals still not removed from the site could wash into local waterways.

U.S. officials on Thursday sought to reassure the increasingly nervous public of the government’s containment plans after the Norfolk Southern cargo train’s crashed, leading to the release of toxic chemicals in the area’s soil, air, and water.

No traces of vinyl chloride – a colorless carcinogenic gas – nor hydrogen chloride were detected after examining more than 480 homes in the area of the crash, said Michael Regan, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"I want this community to know that they don't have to manage this issue on their own. We will be here to help," Regan said in East Palestine.

Water from wells, streams, and the city taps has been tested for multiple factors "to ensure that we're protecting these communities," he added.

The trainwreck sparked a massive fire. To avert an explosion, the railroad conducted a controlled release of the chemicals, which discharged toxic and potentially deadly fumes into the air, the Ohio governor's office said.

Hundreds of evacuated residents have been allowed to return home, however many have voiced alarm over health issues, with some reporting headaches and stating that they fear they may end up with cancer in several years.

One resident said people were "suspicious, paranoid, and worried." Another local told CNN News that "I'm scared, I'm scared for my family, I'm scared for my town."