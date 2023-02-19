U.S. urges Netanyahu to ‘pump the brakes’ on judicial reform - envoy

'When we believe that those democratic institutions are under stress and strain we are articulating (our concern.) That’s what we are doing now'

U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said in an interview that Washington is asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “pump the brakes” on the judicial reform.

Nides told CNN that the U.S. is not trying to “dictate” how the proposed legal reform should be done but is urging to look for consensus amid ongoing protests in Israel.

“We’re telling the prime minister — as I tell my kids — ‘pump the brakes, slow down, try to get a consensus, bring the parties together,'” Nides said.

He underlined that “the one thing that binds our countries together is a sense of democracy and a sense of (importance of) democratic institutions.” The envoy added that it allows the U.S. to defend Israel at the UN.

“When we believe that those democratic institutions are under stress and strain we are articulating (our concern.) That’s what we are doing now,” he said, noting that 50 to 60 percent of Israelis oppose the reform and that it also worries American Jews.

“And not just liberal Jews like me, but Modern and Conservative (Jews) are quite worried,” Nides said.

According to the envoy, Netanyahu is paying attention to the concerns “among businesses and investment” over his government’s proposed judicial shakeup.

“The one thing that is getting the attention of the prime minister — as it should — is the economic impact this could have,” he said.

Despite the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) scheduled to vote on the reform in a first reading on Monday, Nides said he was optimistic about the government agreeing to pull back. He also reiterated that the U.S. has “Israel’s back on security and at the UN” regardless of the disagreements over this issue.

“We’ll get through this period of time. It’s going to be rough, but… you can have a great relationship with your ally, and when you disagree, you disagree,” he said.