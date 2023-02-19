Former U.S. president Carter, 98, to receive hospice care

'Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care'

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, age 98 is receiving hospice care at home, where he will spend his "remaining time,” according to his nonprofit organization on Saturday.

Living in Plains, Georgia, with his wife Rosalynn, former president Carter - who presided over the country from 1977 to 1981 - is the oldest living Nobel laureate. He was raised in the Georgian town, where he also had a peanut farm, before rising to the position of governor and eventually announcing his run as the Democratic candidate for president.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the Carter Center said in a statement on Twitter. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627039245025280003 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Carter greatly emphasized social justice and human rights during his presidency. During his first two years, he successfully brokered the Camp David Accords, a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel.

However, the most major setback to his government was the abduction of 52 American hostages by Iran in 1980 and the tragic attempt to free them. That year's Republican opponent Ronald Reagan defeated Carter in the general election - elected president on a wave of fervent conservatism - limiting the peanut farmer to a single term.