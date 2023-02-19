Republicans pen letter asking Biden to veto UNSC settlements resolution

'It is imperative that the United States maintain its position that only direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians can yield progress'

Republican Congressional members are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to veto a resolution against Israel that is anticipated to be presented to the UN Security Council on Monday.

“As the UN Security Council once again moves to consider another one-sided, biased, anti-Israel resolution, it is imperative that the United States maintain its position that only direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians can yield progress,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy wrote in a letter to the president. Steve Scalise, the Majority Leader and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul also signed the letter.

Additionally, Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas wrote: “If the UN Security Council takes action on Monday to punish Israel, President Biden should stand beside them and block the ridiculous, politically-motivated measure.”

The United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the Palestinians, has created a draft resolution for the Security Council that addresses Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution “reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law.”

It also condemns all attempts at annexation, including decisions and measures by Israel regarding settlements. The resolution will likely be voted for on Monday, despite Palestinian concerns that the U.S. will veto it.