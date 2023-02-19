This, according to Uri Geller, is why the U.S. shouldn't shoot down UFOs

Shooting down Chinese spy aircraft is one thing, according to the famed psychic but there are good reasons why we should tread lightly with UFOs

The US military should have shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon the very moment it entered American territory, world-famous psychic and illusionist Uri Geller told i24NEWS on Sunday. However, when it comes to alleged UFOs, a far more cautious course must be steered, according to the British-Israeli celebrity.

After a string of shoot-downs of unidentified objects, the U.S. Air Force general in charge of North American airspace indicated last week that he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation just yet, deferring to American intelligence specialists.

"There are reports of UFOs that the Pentagon released not long ago, footage filmed from the cockpit of US fighter jets," Geller said. "You can hear the pilots scream 'Oh my gosh, what is it' - and there's no answer to that. These UFOs are flying at such speed that there's no technology available to us that could analyze this phenomenon. The Pentagon doesn't know what they are."

"But we, those who believe in extraterrestrial life, believe that UFOs are visiting our planet for a reason. There's a plan here," Geller went on, producing pictures representing alien life, dating from ancient times to our days.

Geller then related of his initiation to the shadowy world of extraterrestrials by the legendary US aviator Edgar Mitchell, most famous as the sixth man to have walked on the moon.

"There's somebody very important in NASA who wants to meet you on a secret base," Mitchell told him. True to adventurous form, Geller consented to the proposal, asking Mitchel to reveal the identity of the mystery VIP. To his shock, it was Wernher von Braun (1912–1977), a German-American rocket engineer of unparalleled infamy for his role in developing the Nazi V-2 rocket program and for his later contributions to American space programs during the Cold War era.

Even though half of Geller's family were murdered by Nazis, curiosity got the better of him and he agreed to the rendezvous, he said. Geller then produced a photo of the visit to von Braun's work place at a secret government facility, snapped clandestinely by Geller's brother, who was allowed to accompany him.

i24NEWS Uri Geller showing i24NEWS viewers a photograph of himself in the company of Dr. Wernher von Braun.

Von Braun then invited Geller to his private cabinet and produced a piece of metal, whose color and the shape was not of this earth. Indeed, the rocket scientist confirmed, it was debris from a crashed UFO.

The scientist then drove Geller to an anonymous-looking concrete building. Descending to the subterranean vault, they entered a massive refrigerator, whose contents made Geller faint. While he could not share what he saw there with the public, he affirmed that top officials, such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all privy to the secret.

"In the grand scheme of things," Geller said, "the American government is still not telling the truth, releasing mere bits of information here and there."

The mentalist then proceeded to mystify host David Matlin with his telepathic powers: