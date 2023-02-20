'Antisemitic' LA man charged with hate crimes in shootings of 2 Jewish men

Homeless man, 28, has history of antisemitic abuse, including blaming Covid lockdowns on 'Iranian Jew'

Los Angeles police charged a 28-year-old man with two federal hate crime counts for being suspected of shooting two Jewish men outside synagogues less than 24 hours apart last week.

Both victims survived the attacks.

“On behalf of the FBI, I wish a full recovery to the victims who were senselessly attacked for their faith, as well as peace to the Jewish community,” Donald Alway, assistant director in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Los Angeles field office, said in a press release.

Jaime Tran, who was homeless at the time of the attacks, was "motived by antisemitism," said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

“The complaint alleges that Tran targeted the two victims because they were Jewish or he believed them to be Jewish,” the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California said, adding: “Because the complaint contains allegations that Tran attempted to murder the two victims, the maximum statutory penalty for each of the two hate crimes is life without parole in federal prison.”

According to the indictment, Tran emailed dozens of former classmates antisemitic comments, telling them to blame any lost revenue from Covid lockdowns on the "Iranian Jew."

“It’s sickening that Los Angeles is dealing with this,” read a statement by Magen Am, a Jewish security service. “We want the city to take a strong stand… to guard the synagogues.”