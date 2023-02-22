Nearly 70% of U.S. Jews face antisemitism on social media - report

'The report underscores the need to do more to combat antisemitism in the digital world'

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) launched an awareness campaign aimed at convincing social media platforms to tackle the spread of antisemitism by taking "concrete steps."

The campaign follows the release of the State of Antisemitism in America 2022 report, which found that 69 percent of Jews in the U.S. had experienced antisemitism online, either as a target or by seeing antisemitic content.

The AJC report also indicated that young Jews (85 percent) are more likely to experience antisemitism on social media than those over 30 (64 percent).

"The report underscores the need to do more to combat antisemitism in the digital world," said AJC Director Ted Deutch.

"Social media companies need to do more in the fight against antisemitism, first by ensuring their platforms aren't used as launching pads for conspiracy theories and hatred aimed at Jews,” he added.

The AJC released a petition asking Twitter, Meta, TikTok and YouTube to implement the policy recommendations of the AJC's Call to Action Against Antisemitism to reduce anti-Jewish hatred online. These recommendations for social media include ensuring transparency, improving moderation systems, making it easier to report antisemitism, and hiring liaison officers to hear the concerns of the Jewish community.

"Combating antisemitism in all its manifestations requires all-out pressure, concrete actions from all sectors of American society," Deutch said.

"The unlimited power and reach of social media, however, demands special and urgent attention," he stressed.