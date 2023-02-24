The war is a chance for all who believe in freedom 'to recommit ourselves to supporting Ukraine’s brave defender for the long haul'

The United States on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Russian entities that helped Moscow evade earlier restrictions over its year-long invasion of Ukraine, while also committing a fresh package of long-term security aid for the war-torn country.

Taken in coordination with Group of Seven (G7) allies, the “most significant sanctions actions to date” seek to punish 250 people and firms, put financial blocks on banks, arms dealers, and technology companies ties to weapons production, and go after alleged sanctions evaders in countries from the United Arab Emirates to Switzerland.

“Our sanctions have had both short-term and long-term impact, seen acutely in Russia’s struggle to replenish its weapons and in its isolated economy,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. "Our actions today… show that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” she added during a G-20 finance ministers’ meeting in India where senior Russian officials were present.

Over 30 countries representing more than half the world’s economy have already imposed unprecedented sanctions on the Russian economy, making it the most sanctioned nation in the world. The West has directly sanctioned roughly 2,500 Russian firms, government officials, and oligarchs.

The fresh sanctions followed Washington’s announcement that the Pentagon would commit $2 billion for more rounds of ammunition and a variety of small, high-tech drones to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. Days before, U.S. President Joe Biden was in Kyiv where he told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, “Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”

Marking the war’s one-year anniversary, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia’s invasion was a chance for all who believe in freedom “to recommit ourselves to supporting Ukraine’s brave defender for the long haul – and to recall that the stakes of Russia’s war stretch far beyond Ukraine.”