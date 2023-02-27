China lethal aid to Russia would come at real cost, U.S. says

'Beijing will have to make decisions, whether it provides military assistance - but if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China'

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that China had not taken any steps toward offering deadly assistance that would aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and that the United States has made it clear that such a move would have catastrophic repercussions.

"Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance - but if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China," Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" program.

In a separate appearance with ABC's "This Week," Sullivan stated that China has not advanced with delivering that assistance, but Beijing has not ruled out doing so. According to Sullivan, American officials have quietly cautioned their Chinese colleagues about potential implications, but he declined to go into further detail.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC.

In recent days, the United States and its NATO allies have been frantically trying to talk China out of such a course of action by publicly expressing their suspicion that Beijing is considering giving Russia lethal equipment. But, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China has been helping Russia non-lethally through its businesses.

In a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky last Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged $500 million in fresh military assistance to Ukraine. By far, the leading provider of military aid to Ukraine in its efforts to fend off Russian soldiers has been the United States.