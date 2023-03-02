Sirhan acknowledged he was angry at Kennedy for his support of Israel

A California review board on Wednesday denied parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

Sirhan was denied parole for another three years by a panel of California parole board members who said he was not suitable for release. The decision marks a change from a different panel's conclusion in 2021 that the 78-year-old should be paroled.

The 2021 decision was overruled by California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and Sirhan sued, saying the governor's action was illegal. It was not immediately clear what impact Wednesday's ruling would have on the lawsuit.

Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York claimed victory in California’s pivotal Democratic presidential primary in 1968. He wounded five others during the shooting at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

A Christian Palestinian from Jordan who suffered childhood trauma from the bombings in the Middle East, Sirhan has acknowledged he was angry at Kennedy for his support of Israel, but he has insisted he doesn’t remember the shooting and had been drinking alcohol just beforehand.

Newsom overruled two parole commissioners who had found that Sirhan no longer posed a risk. Among other factors, Newsom said Sirhan has failed to disclaim violence committed in his name, and that he could incite political unrest.

Sirhan has applied and been denied parole 15 times throughout his prison term.