Prominent U.S. lawyer Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murder of wife, son

Disgraced U.S. lawyer Richard “Alex” Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for murdering his wife and son, in what prosecutors said was an attempt to hide his drug addiction and theft of millions of dollars.

Murdaugh was found guilty on Thursday on two counts of gunning down his wife Maggie and their youngest son Paul, 22, on their family estate during a hunting trip on June 7, 2021. The jury took only three hours to reach their decision after a five-week trial that drew global attention.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced the South Carolina lawyer – scion of an elite family of judges and attorneys – to consecutive life terms without parole. It was the sentence requested by prosecutors, who dod not seek the death penalty.

According to the prosecution, which referred to Murdaugh as a “cunning manipulator,” the lawyer shot his wife and son after realizing his years of stealing millions of dollars from his law firm and from clients to feed his hidden opioid addiction was about to go public.

Murdaugh briefly addressed the court during the sentencing in a packed courtroom that included his surviving son, Buster, who testified in his defense.

"I'm innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie. And I would never hurt my son Paw Paw," he said, using his son's nickname.

"It might not have been you," the judge responded. "It might have been the monster you become when you take 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills.”

Throughout the trial, prosecutors portrayed Murdaugh as a serial liar and argued that only he had the means and the opportunity to commit the murders.