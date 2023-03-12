Former VP Pence says history to hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol riot

'The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th'

Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence said Saturday that history would hold ex-president Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Pence refused to support Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, which resulted in the January 6 Capitol riot. However, Pence declined to cooperate with the House of Representatives committee investigating the Capitol attack and Trump's role in inciting it.

"President Trump was wrong," Pence said at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, an annual event by journalists attended by top politicians.

"I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Pence added.

"The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th," he continued. "But make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way."

Pence has previously hinted he may run against his former boss Trump, who announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections last November. Another Republican candidate, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, launched her campaign against Trump in February.